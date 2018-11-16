Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Receives $52.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIG. ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.53. 792,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,689. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Big Lots had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 29,733 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $1,452,457.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 7,517 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $367,205.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,625.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,110,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Big Lots by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,563,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 186,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,573,000 after buying an additional 94,193 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after buying an additional 128,370 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

