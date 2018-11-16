Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,118,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,233 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $404,980,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $864,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,083 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $248,898,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,477,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $853,070,000 after acquiring an additional 817,987 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $264.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.48 and a 52-week high of $278.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,384.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,675 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.41.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

