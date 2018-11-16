BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

BSTC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $72.00 price objective on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Shares of BSTC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,667. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.86 million, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.48.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Of Edwin H. Wegman Estate sold 1,607 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $60,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,005,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Gitman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $57,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,139 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.