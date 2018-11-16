BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $64.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES is engaged in the business of producing and licensing, for sale by other, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved enzyme derived from collagenase, named Collagenase ABC, and researching, developing and clinically testing additional products derived therefrom for potential use as pharmaceuticals. “

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

BioSpecifics Technologies stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.48.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioSpecifics Technologies news, major shareholder Of Edwin H. Wegman Estate sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $135,367.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,005,128 shares in the company, valued at $37,742,556.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of Edwin H. Wegman Estate sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $60,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,005,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,247 shares of company stock worth $3,368,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.