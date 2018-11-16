BitcoiNote Price Down 46.4% Over Last Week (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $65,227.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 9,627,703 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

