BitSend Market Cap Tops $2.54 Million (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $8,054.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.31 or 0.02456614 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00009533 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000381 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000737 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000767 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 21,188,600 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info.

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

