bitSilver Hits 24 Hour Volume of $447.00 (BITSILVER)

bitSilver (CURRENCY:BITSILVER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, bitSilver has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. bitSilver has a market cap of $273,866.00 and approximately $447.00 worth of bitSilver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitSilver token can now be bought for about $12.76 or 0.00228643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitSilver alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00143529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00227498 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.46 or 0.09920054 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010137 BTC.

bitSilver Profile

bitSilver’s launch date was October 19th, 2015. bitSilver’s total supply is 21,465 tokens. bitSilver’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official website for bitSilver is bit.ly/BitShares_SILVER. The official message board for bitSilver is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitSilver

bitSilver can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitSilver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitSilver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitSilver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitSilver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitSilver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.