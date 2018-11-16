BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Given Buy Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ’s Restaurants have outperformed the industry in a year. The company is likely to continue the uptrend, given its better-than-expected performance in third-quarter 2018. The company’s earnings have surpassed the consensus estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. While BJ Restaurants’ high-quality slow-roasted menu has been boosting foot traffic, daily Brewhouse Specials are contributing directly to the company’s top line. Notably, the company’s extensive focus on refining and streamlining its menu is the key driver for improved traffic. BJ’s Restaurants is also investing heavily in technology-driven initiatives, like digital ordering to boost sales. However, higher cost of sales and labor expenses due to increased wages are expected to continue hurting profits. The company's high vulnerability to the inconsistent nature of consumer discretionary spending further add to the woes.”

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut BJ’s Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 113,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $270.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, CEO Greg Trojan sold 67,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $5,047,660.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,598.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 11,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $762,543.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,508.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,045,630. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,750,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,635,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.