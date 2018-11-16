BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Senomyx Inc. (SNMX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senomyx Inc. (NASDAQ:SNMX) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 129,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Senomyx were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Senvest Management, Llc sold 2,689,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $3,980,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Senomyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

SNMX stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 million, a PE ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 1.33. Senomyx Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

About Senomyx

Senomyx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes flavor ingredients and natural high intensity sweeteners primarily for the packaged food, beverage, and ingredient supply industries in the United States. The company develops and/or commercializes sweet, savory and salt flavor ingredients, bitter blockers and cooling agents.

