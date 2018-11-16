BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 92,100 Dividend And Income Fund Inc (DNI)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.86% of Dividend And Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dividend And Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dividend And Income Fund by 41.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dividend And Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNI opened at $11.18 on Friday. Dividend And Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

