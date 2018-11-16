BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at $568,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 807.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 202,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

GLAD stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 75.38% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

GLAD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

