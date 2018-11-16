Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (BNY) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 25.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 159,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,539 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 105.2% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 46.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 73,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,412 shares during the period.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $15.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

