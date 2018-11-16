Blackstone Group (BX) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Deutsche Bank

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

BX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, September 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.92. 58,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,894,942. Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 674,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $24,596,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,884 shares in the company, valued at $33,885,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc acquired 192,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 94.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

