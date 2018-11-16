Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Reaches $3.39 on Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $3.39 or 0.00061706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $18.40 million and approximately $8,133.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00001059 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002666 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,431,416 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.