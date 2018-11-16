Blonder Tongue Labs (BDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter.
BDR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,845. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.20.
Blonder Tongue Labs Company Profile
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.
