Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.04. 629,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,307. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

