BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Antero Resources (AR) a $15.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price objective on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $14.22 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $113,896.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 456.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

