BMO Capital Markets Trims Delphi Energy (DEE) Target Price to C$1.10

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 80.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “c$0.88” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Delphi Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of Delphi Energy stock opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. Delphi Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director Lamont Clement Tolley bought 89,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$64,440.00.

Delphi Energy Company Profile

Delphi Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

