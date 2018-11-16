BMO Capital Markets Upgrades ARC Resources (AETUF) to “Outperform”

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. 4,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,413. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta.

