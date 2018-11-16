Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Stake Lessened by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,133 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Boingo Wireless worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,062,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after buying an additional 323,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

WIFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

WIFI stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Boingo Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CEO David Hagan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $916,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,961,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,476. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

