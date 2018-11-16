Bollard Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Unilever NV (UN)

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,027,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,992,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Unilever to $65.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/bollard-group-llc-has-1-39-million-stake-in-unilever-nv-un.html.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.