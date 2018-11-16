Bollard Group LLC Increases Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,307 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,478,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,010,061,000 after buying an additional 3,741,346 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 37.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,945,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709,563 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,977,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,079,000 after acquiring an additional 101,106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,209,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,748 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,074,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,328,000 after acquiring an additional 169,207 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.39. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6539 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/bollard-group-llc-increases-stake-in-bank-of-nova-scotia-bns.html.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.