Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. 22,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.75% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.81%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, insider Kristine Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,030,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $99,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,985 shares of company stock worth $3,012,890. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

