BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 149,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $302,526.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $666,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,472 shares of company stock worth $1,126,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 522.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 44,097 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 33.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.7% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 133,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,161,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,675,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.