BP’s (BP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.21) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 635.71 ($8.31).

Shares of BP traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 524.90 ($6.86). The stock had a trading volume of 29,563,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.44%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.57) per share, for a total transaction of £306.87 ($400.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 171 shares of company stock worth $93,273.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

