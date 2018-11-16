Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,500 Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,273 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PE. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Williams Capital set a $38.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Parsley Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.13. Parsley Energy Inc has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.44 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Hemang Desai bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,125.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 2,500,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $70,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,033,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,280,723.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/brasada-capital-management-lp-acquires-shares-of-7500-parsley-energy-inc-pe.html.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.