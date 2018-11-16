Brasada Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,000 NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $60.49 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.70 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

