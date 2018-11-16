Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, Purchases 2,793 Shares of Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Stock

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 2,793 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $23,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

On Friday, November 9th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 7,492 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $65,480.08.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 7,105 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $64,158.15.

On Monday, October 29th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 12,335 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $119,649.50.

On Monday, October 22nd, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 99 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $980.10.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 13,734 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $140,498.82.

On Thursday, October 11th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 8,928 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $91,869.12.

On Monday, October 8th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 66,279 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $699,243.45.

On Friday, October 5th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 12,817 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $134,065.82.

Shares of SIC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,142. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.60 million.

SIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,410,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,100,000.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/brc-partners-opportunity-fund-purchases-2793-shares-of-select-interior-concepts-sic-stock.html.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.