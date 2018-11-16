Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

BSIG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 465,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Brightsphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 147.71% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Brightsphere Investment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,822,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,099,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 545,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 85,700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,246,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,887,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 61,118 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

