Bristow Group (BRS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.59% from the company’s current price.

BRS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th.

BRS traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,965. The company has a market cap of $252.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.63. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.80 million. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristow Group will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,401,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,108,000 after purchasing an additional 279,167 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,290,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

