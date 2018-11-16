British Land (BLND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

British Land (LON:BLND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

British Land stock opened at GBX 579.80 ($7.58) on Friday. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 587 ($7.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 695 ($9.08).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd.

A number of research firms have commented on BLND. Barclays lowered British Land to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 690.50 ($9.02).

In other news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.15), for a total transaction of £14,651.52 ($19,144.81). Also, insider Lynn Gladden bought 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.80) per share, with a total value of £8,453.52 ($11,046.02). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,491 shares of company stock valued at $890,331.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share: £13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

