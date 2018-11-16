British Land (BLND) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BLND. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 695 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.98) price target (up from GBX 820 ($10.71)) on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 690.50 ($9.02).

Get British Land alerts:

British Land stock opened at GBX 585.45 ($7.65) on Wednesday. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 587 ($7.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 695 ($9.08).

British Land (LON:BLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)).

In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.15), for a total transaction of £14,651.52 ($19,144.81). Also, insider Lynn Gladden bought 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 597 ($7.80) per share, with a total value of £8,453.52 ($11,046.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,491 shares of company stock valued at $890,331.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share: £13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.