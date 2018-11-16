Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Sold by South State Corp

South State Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,137 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,240,939,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $2,768,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $1,392,514,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $1,142,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $1,127,357,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total value of $4,772,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $9,687,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.97.

Shares of AVGO opened at $236.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $197.46 and a one year high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

