Brokerages Anticipate CGI (GIB) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. CGI posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

GIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CGI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 27,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.71. 18,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $66.53.

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

