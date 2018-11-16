Brokerages Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $87.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,297.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $607,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,409,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,675,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 115,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 209,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.22 and a beta of 0.47. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

