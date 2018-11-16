Brokerages Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $87.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,297.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $607,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,409,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,675,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 115,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 209,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.22 and a beta of 0.47. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply