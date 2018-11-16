Brokerages Anticipate Penumbra Inc (PEN) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.09. Penumbra posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Penumbra from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

In other news, insider Daniel Donen Davis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $937,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $98,805.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,518 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,784,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,725,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 725,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,593,000 after buying an additional 151,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Penumbra by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,222,000 after buying an additional 96,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 707,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,900,000 after buying an additional 49,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

PEN traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.57. The stock had a trading volume of 257,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,653. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,657.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.41. Penumbra has a one year low of $82.55 and a one year high of $167.35.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.