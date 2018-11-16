Brokerages Anticipate SAP SE (SAP) to Announce $1.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.83. SAP posted earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SAP from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $104.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. SAP has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $127.16.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

