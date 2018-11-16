Brokerages Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to report sales of $218.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.70 million and the highest is $222.95 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $265.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $864.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $849.27 million to $871.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $886.16 million, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $907.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.66). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SLG. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

SLG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.84. 8,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $89.46 and a 52 week high of $106.54.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John S. Levy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $103,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,780.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $3,229,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,967 shares of company stock worth $3,698,272 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

