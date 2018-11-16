Brokerages Expect Celgene Co. (CELG) to Post $2.31 EPS

Analysts predict that Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) will announce earnings per share of $2.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Celgene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Celgene reported earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celgene will report full year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $11.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celgene.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.91.

NASDAQ CELG traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,736,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,467. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Celgene has a one year low of $68.91 and a one year high of $110.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 408,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,748,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after acquiring an additional 38,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

