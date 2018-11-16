Brokerages Expect Covia Holdings (CVIA) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Covia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covia will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Covia.

Get Covia alerts:

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $523.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. Covia’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVIA shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Covia in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Covia in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Covia from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Covia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Covia from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVIA traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $6.55. 30,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,730. Covia has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Securities LLC purchased a new position in Covia in the second quarter valued at $167,701,000. Hartland & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Covia during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,407,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covia during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Covia during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,098,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Covia during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,263,000.

About Covia

There is no company description available for Covia Holdings Corp.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covia (CVIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.