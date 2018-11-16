Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) to Announce $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus set a $106.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $116.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,708,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,882,000 after acquiring an additional 306,017 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 442.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

