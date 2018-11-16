Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. salesforce.com reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 967,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,548. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $98.68 and a twelve month high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $25,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,994.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Allanson sold 104,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $16,510,177.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,159.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,346 shares of company stock worth $76,106,331 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 142,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.