Brokerages Set Flex Ltd (FLEX) Price Target at $17.75

Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Macquarie set a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer bought 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $202,161.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Flex by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.18. 8,431,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Flex has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flex had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Flex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

