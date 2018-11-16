Brokerages Set Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Target Price at $17.36

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.54. 3,206,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,245.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,173,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,382 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,244,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,590,000 after purchasing an additional 303,194 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,492,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,061 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 25.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,362,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,458 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,168,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,436,000 after purchasing an additional 115,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

