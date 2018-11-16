Brokerages Set QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Target Price at $17.35

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

In other news, Director James R. Simons sold 83,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,173,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,854.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 38,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $549,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,758.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,213,888 shares of company stock valued at $18,874,828. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 135,773 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 717.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 26.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,791. The firm has a market cap of $804.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

