Brokerages Set Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Price Target at $46.00

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $48.27. 8,083,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,053,604. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.