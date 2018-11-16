Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Price Target at $169.92

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America set a $200.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Argus raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jenne K. Britell acquired 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,079.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.45 per share, with a total value of $58,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,276.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 103.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 93.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.97. 2,378,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.61. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 21.96%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

