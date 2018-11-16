Brokers Issue Forecasts for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s FY2018 Earnings (LSXMA)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSXMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.50. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $48.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Sandell Asset Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 54,781 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,011,010.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

