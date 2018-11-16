Brokers Issue Forecasts for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Plymouth Industrial Reit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial Reit’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 11th.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $18.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 3rd quarter worth $496,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.