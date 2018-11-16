Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $102,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 407.1% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,470.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dan J. Sanders sold 19,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $576,147.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 610,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,659,557.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,929 shares of company stock worth $2,042,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

